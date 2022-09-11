Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $561,626.23

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $561,626.23 and $152,975.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

