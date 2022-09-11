Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

JAZZ opened at $152.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

