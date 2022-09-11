Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $203.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.69.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $152.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.