JBF Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,638 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners comprises approximately 4.0% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned 2.01% of Green Brick Partners worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.