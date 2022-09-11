JBF Capital Inc. Has $14.69 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial comprises about 3.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.38% of Brighthouse Financial worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

