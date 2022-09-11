JBF Capital Inc. Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 155,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000. Cameco makes up approximately 0.9% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 13.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $4,620,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Cameco Stock Up 0.1 %

CCJ opened at $30.21 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.