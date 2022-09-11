JBF Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 160,185.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in KBR by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 347,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 213,749 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE:KBR opened at $48.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

