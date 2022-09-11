JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is JBF Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,219 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties makes up approximately 2.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.28% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,188,000 after buying an additional 2,696,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,044,000 after buying an additional 1,481,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 426,224 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

NYSE JBGS opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $323,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,896.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company's stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

See Also

