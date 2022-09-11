Jeff D. Barlow Sells 14,480 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $348.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $361.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.96. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

