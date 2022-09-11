Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

GL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

