Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

CURV stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Torrid has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $673.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.35.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

