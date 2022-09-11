Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NCC Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for NCC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NCC Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
