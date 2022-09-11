Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Science Applications International Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $94.66 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

