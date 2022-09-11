Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Persimmon in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Persimmon’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,620.29.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $35.16 on Friday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.7061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 17.25%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

