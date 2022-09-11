Jefferies Financial Group Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $50.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,232,000 after purchasing an additional 369,601 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.