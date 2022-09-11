Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.