Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($15.33) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($13.69). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($15.46) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($11.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $64.86 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 710.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.