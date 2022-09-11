Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Primerica, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Primerica stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.91. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

