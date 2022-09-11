Jeffrey York Sells 50,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,228.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey York also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey York sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,055,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $38.27 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.23.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GO. DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

