Jeremy Whitaker Sells 2,407 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $14,562.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,345.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $14,002.92.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $20,823.16.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $21,899.64.

Lantronix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 105,058 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.