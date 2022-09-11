Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.77

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and traded as low as $44.61. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 8,777 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

