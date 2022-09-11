Jigstack (STAK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.34 Million

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Jigstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jigstack has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Jigstack has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $954.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.56 or 1.00062441 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official website is jigstack.org. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Buying and Selling Jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Jigstack is an Ethereum-based DAO with a conglomerate structure. Its purpose is to govern a range of high-quality DeFi products. Additionally, the infrastructure encompasses a single revenue and governance feed, orchestrated via the native $STAK token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

