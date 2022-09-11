Jobchain Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $736.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

