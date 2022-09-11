JOE Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.45 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $79.45 million and $3.10 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.

About JOE

JOE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,754,195 coins. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

