John F. Cooney Sells 30,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,559 shares in the company, valued at $387,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 99.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 49,607 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

