John F. Cooney Sells 30,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,559 shares in the company, valued at $387,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Destination XL Group Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.
Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
