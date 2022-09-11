John Gyurci Sells 1,035 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP John Gyurci sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $20,886.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,652.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after buying an additional 1,634,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 745,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 723,471 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

