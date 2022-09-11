John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.92

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.92 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 126.48 ($1.53). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 128.25 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,207,145 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WG. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The stock has a market cap of £917.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.84.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). In other news, insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $767,938 over the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

