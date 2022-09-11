Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.84

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.84 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 95.60 ($1.16). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 97.30 ($1.18), with a volume of 551,973 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £433.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4,865.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.51.

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

In related news, insider Peter Egan bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($32,986.95).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Featured Stories

