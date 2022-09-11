Jordan L. Kaplan Purchases 48,750 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 228.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

