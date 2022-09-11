Jordan L. Kaplan Purchases 48,750 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 228.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

