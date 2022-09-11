JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €44.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Befesa in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €39.24 ($40.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95. Befesa has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($38.80) and a 12-month high of €73.60 ($75.10).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

