Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) versus Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Juhl Energy and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A Ashford 1.93% -20.74% 9.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Juhl Energy and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ashford has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.47%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Juhl Energy and Ashford’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ashford $388.48 million 0.14 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.75

Juhl Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford.

Risk and Volatility

Juhl Energy has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford beats Juhl Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juhl Energy

Juhl Energy, Inc. is engaged in renewable-energy industry, which provides a range of clean energy solutions with a focus on wind, solar, biomass and natural gas systems. It also focuses on competitive, clean energy solutions and community based wind power development, ownership and management throughout the U. S. and Canada. The company operates its business through the following segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership and, Energy and Field services. The Renewable Energy Development segment includes wind, solar and cogeneration energy development, construction and related products and services. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field services segment provides business-to-business engineering consulting services, asset management, and turbine and tower maintenance services. Juhl Energy was founded by Daniel J. Juhl and Mary Juhl on June 20, 2008 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, MN.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

