JulSwap Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $151,280.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

JulSwap (CRYPTO:JULD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

