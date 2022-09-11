junca Cash Price Down 16.4% This Week (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, junca Cash has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. junca Cash has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $33,525.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One junca Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About junca Cash

JCC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2020. junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world/#. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling junca Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The junca platform provides fintech and crypto services to enable domestic and overseas remittances, exchanges and payments at ATMs, cards, wallet services, etc., and realizes lower fees. Junca Cash is the key currency of junca platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as junca Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire junca Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy junca Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

