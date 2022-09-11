Jupiter Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.52 or 0.99868242 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036972 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter (JUP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

