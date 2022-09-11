JUST One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.49 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $251.65 million and $37.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.56 or 1.00062441 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036827 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST (JST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is www.just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

