K21 (K21) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week

K21 (K21) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, K21 has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $31,708.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. The official website for K21 is kanon.art. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

