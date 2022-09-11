Kadant Inc. (KAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
Kadant Price Performance
Kadant stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.72. Kadant has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $240.47.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
