Kadant Inc. (KAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Kadant stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.72. Kadant has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $240.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kadant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

