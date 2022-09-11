Kalata Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalata has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Kalata has a total market cap of $12,226.52 and $151.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00775566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014818 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019814 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
