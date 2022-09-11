Karura (KAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $357,382.00

Karura (KAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001854 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded down 9% against the dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $357,382.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Karura

Karura (KAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,540,278 coins. The official website for Karura is acala.network/karura. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Karura

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

