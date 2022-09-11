Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.74 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $436.78 million and approximately $20.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00008062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00094693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00073136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002633 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Kava

Kava is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.