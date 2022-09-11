Kava (KAVA) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Kava has a total market cap of $434.23 million and $14.96 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00007797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

