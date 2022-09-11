Kcash (KCASH) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Kcash (KCASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $522,437.50 and $182,402.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets.The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

