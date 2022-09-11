KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) vs. Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Head to Head Comparison

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Dufry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 12.25% 11.95% 6.01% Dufry N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KDDI and Dufry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $48.52 billion N/A $5.99 billion $1.31 11.81 Dufry $4.28 billion 0.75 -$421.67 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Dufry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KDDI and Dufry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 4 0 0 2.00 Dufry 1 3 1 0 2.00

Dufry has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,001.66%. Given Dufry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dufry is more favorable than KDDI.

Volatility & Risk

KDDI has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dufry has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dufry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KDDI beats Dufry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services. It also provides smartphone-centric payment, financial, and other services through au PAY gateway; au HOME, an IoT service that watches over pets using sensors and cameras; au Denki to conserve energy usage; AEON, an English conversation school. The Business Services segment offers data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand; and various solutions for network and cloud services, smartphones, and other devices. It is also involved in the provision of broadcasting, wireless broadband, mail order, IT support, call center, and temporary personnel services; and design, construction, maintenance, and operation support for communication equipment and submarine cable. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its travel retail shops offer perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. As of March 15, 2022, the company operated approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas worldwide. Dufry AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

