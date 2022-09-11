Keep Network (KEEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.23 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $149.24 million and $3.23 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
