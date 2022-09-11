Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

