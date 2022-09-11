KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.