KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

