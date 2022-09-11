KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $203,296.17 and $47.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00756784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000290 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.