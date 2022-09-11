KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $203,296.17 and $47.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00756784 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019195 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000290 BTC.
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
