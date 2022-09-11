KickToken Price Tops $0.0067 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $826,732.38 and approximately $151,376.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.88 or 1.00124872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075746 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.