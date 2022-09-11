Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on October 12th

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 118.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $59,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

